Word of the Day: Enamor
What's the story
"Enamor" is a verb that means to make someone feel deeply attracted to, fascinated by, or charmed by something or someone. It is often used when a person develops a strong liking for an idea, place, activity, or individual. Being enamored with something means it has captured your interest or affection.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Enamor" comes from the Old French word enamourer, meaning "to inspire love."
It is rooted in the word amour, meaning "love," which traces back to Latin.
The word entered English in the Middle Ages and has since been used to describe feelings of admiration, affection, or fascination.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'enamor'
"Enamor" is closely related to words such as charm, captivate, fascinate, enchant, attract, and delight.
Although these words share a sense of drawing someone in, they differ slightly in meaning.
"Fascinate" suggests sparking curiosity or interest, while "charm" often refers to making someone feel pleased or drawn to something.
Usage
Using 'enamor' in sentences
Here's how "enamor" can be used in sentences:
"She was enamored with the charm of the little seaside town."
"The artist's work enamored audiences around the world."
"He became enamored with photography after visiting the mountains."
Writing
Why use the word
"Enamor" is a useful word when you want to express a strong sense of liking, admiration, or fascination.
It goes beyond simply enjoying something and suggests that a person is genuinely drawn to it.
You can use it when talking about hobbies, places, art, people, or experiences that leave a lasting impression.