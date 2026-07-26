Word of the Day: Encompass
What's the story
"Encompass" is a verb that means to include, contain, or cover something completely. It is often used to describe a broad range of ideas, activities, or subjects within a single group or concept. The word can also refer to surrounding or enclosing something physically or figuratively.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Encompass" comes from the Middle English word compassen, meaning "to surround" or "to encircle."
It developed from the word compass, which originally referred to going around something.
Over time, its meaning expanded to include covering or embracing a wide range of things.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'encompass'
Some common synonyms for "encompass" are contain, embrace, incorporate, cover, comprise, involve, surround, envelop, and span.
These words all express the idea of including or covering something, although each may be used in slightly different contexts.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "encompass" is used in sentences:
"The course encompasses both theory and practical training."
"Her responsibilities encompass managing the team and planning projects."
"The national park encompasses forests, rivers, and mountains."
Writing
Why use the word
"Encompass" is a useful word when you want to show that something includes many different parts or covers a wide scope.
It works well in essays, reports, articles, and professional writing, helping you describe broad ideas or complete concepts in a clear and natural way.