Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Ensue
Word of the Day: Ensue
Use this word

Word of the Day: Ensue

By Simran Jeet
Oct 26, 2026
05:03 pm
What's the story

"Ensue" is a verb that means to happen as a result of something or to follow an event. It is often used when one action leads to another. For instance, a small misunderstanding between friends may lead to an argument, with confusion and hurt feelings "ensuing" afterward.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Ensue" comes from the Old French word ensuir, meaning "to follow."

It entered English in the 14th century and has been used to describe events that happen after or because of something else.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'ensue'

Words similar to "ensue" include follow, result, occur, arise, and happen.

"Follow" highlights what comes next, while "result" emphasizes an outcome caused by an earlier event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentence

Sentence usage

Here are a few examples of "ensue" in sentences:

"Chaos ensued after the power suddenly went out."

"A lively discussion ensued when the teacher asked the question."

"If the instructions are unclear, mistakes may ensue."

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing

Why use the word

"Ensue" is useful when explaining what happens after an event or action.

It helps connect events clearly, especially in storytelling, news reports, and formal writing.

Instead of simply saying that something happened next, you can use "ensue" to show how one event was followed by another.

ADVERTISEMENT