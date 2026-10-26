Word of the Day: Ensue
What's the story
"Ensue" is a verb that means to happen as a result of something or to follow an event. It is often used when one action leads to another. For instance, a small misunderstanding between friends may lead to an argument, with confusion and hurt feelings "ensuing" afterward.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Ensue" comes from the Old French word ensuir, meaning "to follow."
It entered English in the 14th century and has been used to describe events that happen after or because of something else.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'ensue'
Words similar to "ensue" include follow, result, occur, arise, and happen.
"Follow" highlights what comes next, while "result" emphasizes an outcome caused by an earlier event.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of "ensue" in sentences:
"Chaos ensued after the power suddenly went out."
"A lively discussion ensued when the teacher asked the question."
"If the instructions are unclear, mistakes may ensue."
Writing
Why use the word
"Ensue" is useful when explaining what happens after an event or action.
It helps connect events clearly, especially in storytelling, news reports, and formal writing.
Instead of simply saying that something happened next, you can use "ensue" to show how one event was followed by another.