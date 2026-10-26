Word of the Day: Entrench
What's the story
"Entrench" means to establish something firmly so that it becomes difficult to change or remove. It can describe habits, beliefs, ideas, or practices that become deeply rooted over time. Let us take a closer look at this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "entrench" comes from the French word en trancher, associated with digging trenches or defensive ditches.
It originally referred to creating protective trenches around a place and later came to describe anything firmly established.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'entrench'
Some synonyms for "entrench" include establish, secure, embed, fix, and strengthen.
These words suggest making something firm or difficult to change.
For example, "embed" often refers to something becoming deeply rooted, while "establish" means setting something up firmly.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of how "entrench" is used:
"Years of practice can entrench certain habits."
"The new rules may entrench existing inequalities."
"He became entrenched in his beliefs and refused to consider other views."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "entrench" helps describe ideas, habits, or systems that become firmly established over time.
It is useful when writing about social issues, personal behaviour, or workplace practices.
The word can also suggest that changing something may be difficult because it has become deeply rooted.