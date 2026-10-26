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Word of the Day: Entrench
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Word of the Day: Entrench

By Simran Jeet
Oct 26, 2026
06:36 pm
What's the story

"Entrench" means to establish something firmly so that it becomes difficult to change or remove. It can describe habits, beliefs, ideas, or practices that become deeply rooted over time. Let us take a closer look at this word.

Origin 

Origin of the word

The word "entrench" comes from the French word en trancher, associated with digging trenches or defensive ditches.

It originally referred to creating protective trenches around a place and later came to describe anything firmly established.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'entrench'

Some synonyms for "entrench" include establish, secure, embed, fix, and strengthen.

These words suggest making something firm or difficult to change.

For example, "embed" often refers to something becoming deeply rooted, while "establish" means setting something up firmly.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Here are a few examples of how "entrench" is used:

"Years of practice can entrench certain habits."

"The new rules may entrench existing inequalities."

"He became entrenched in his beliefs and refused to consider other views."

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Writing

Why use the word

Using "entrench" helps describe ideas, habits, or systems that become firmly established over time.

It is useful when writing about social issues, personal behaviour, or workplace practices.

The word can also suggest that changing something may be difficult because it has become deeply rooted.

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