Word of the Day: Epiphany
What's the story
"Epiphany" is a noun that means a sudden realization or moment of clear understanding. It describes an instant when something becomes obvious or deeply understood. "Epiphany" suggests clarity after confusion.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Epiphany" comes from the Greek word epiphaneia, meaning "appearance" or "manifestation." It entered English in the 14th century with religious significance, referring to a divine revelation. Over time, it came to describe personal moments of insight.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'epiphany'
Some common synonyms for "epiphany" include realization, insight, revelation, awakening, and breakthrough. These words describe moments of sudden understanding.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "epiphany" is used in different contexts: "She had an epiphany about her career goals." "The idea came to him in a moment of epiphany." "That trip led to a life-changing epiphany."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "epiphany" is useful when you want to describe a powerful moment of understanding. It helps your writing highlight clarity, growth, or change in a concise and meaningful way.