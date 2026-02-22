Word of the Day: Epiphany

"Epiphany" is a noun that means a sudden realization or moment of clear understanding. It describes an instant when something becomes obvious or deeply understood. "Epiphany" suggests clarity after confusion.

Origin Origin of the word "Epiphany" comes from the Greek word epiphaneia, meaning "appearance" or "manifestation." It entered English in the 14th century with religious significance, referring to a divine revelation. Over time, it came to describe personal moments of insight.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'epiphany' Some common synonyms for "epiphany" include realization, insight, revelation, awakening, and breakthrough. These words describe moments of sudden understanding.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "epiphany" is used in different contexts: "She had an epiphany about her career goals." "The idea came to him in a moment of epiphany." "That trip led to a life-changing epiphany."

