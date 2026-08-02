Word of the Day: Erstwhile
What's the story
"Erstwhile" is an adjective used to describe someone or something that belonged to an earlier time or previously held a particular role. It simply means "former" or "once." Although it is mostly used in formal writing, it can add variety and sophistication to your vocabulary.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Erstwhile" comes from the Old English words ær, meaning "formerly," and hwīl, meaning "while" or "time."
The two words eventually combined to describe something that existed in the past but is no longer current.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'erstwhile'
Words similar to "erstwhile" include former, previous, past, one-time, old, ex-, earlier, preceding, bygone, and once.
Each of these words refers to a person, place, or thing that belonged to an earlier period or no longer holds the same position.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See how "erstwhile" fits naturally into these sentences:
"The erstwhile coach returned to watch the final match."
"She caught up with her erstwhile business partner after many years."
"The building served as the erstwhile town hall before the new one was built."
Writing
Why use the word
"Erstwhile" is a handy word for describing people, places, or things that belonged to an earlier time.
It helps you avoid repeating "former" and gives your writing a fresh, natural flow.