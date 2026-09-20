Word of the Day: Erudite
What's the story
"Erudite" is an adjective used to describe someone who has extensive knowledge, learning, or education, especially in a particular subject. It is often used for people whose knowledge comes from deep study, reading, or academic learning. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Erudite" comes from the Latin eruditus, meaning "learned" or "well educated."
It is derived from erudire, meaning "to educate" or "to instruct."
The word entered English in the early 17th century.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'erudite'
Words related to "erudite" include learned, scholarly, knowledgeable, intellectual, educated, well-read, and academic.
Among these, "learned" is the closest in meaning, while "scholarly" often suggests a strong connection to academic study or research.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See it in these examples:
"She is an erudite scholar with a deep knowledge of history."
"His erudite speech impressed everyone at the conference."
"The professor was known for his erudite discussions on literature."
Writing
Why use the word
"Erudite" is useful when describing someone whose knowledge is broad, deep, and gained through serious study.
It is particularly suitable for formal writing about scholars, academics, writers, or people known for their extensive learning.