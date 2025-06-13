Word of the Day: Esteem
What's the story
"Esteem" is both a noun and a verb used to describe deep respect or admiration for someone or something.
As a verb, it means to value or regard highly.
As a noun, it refers to the respect or honor someone receives.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Esteem" comes from the Latin word aestimare, meaning "to estimate" or "to value." It entered English in the late 15th century.
While it originally meant to judge or assess worth, over time, it evolved to express respect, admiration, or high regard for someone's qualities, character, or achievements.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'esteem'
Some common synonyms for "esteem" include: respect, admiration, regard, honor, reverence, appreciation, and value.
These words show how highly you think of someone or something, especially for their character, achievements, or qualities.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She is held in high 'esteem' by her peers."
"He is deeply 'esteemed' for his honesty and leadership."
"The teacher earned the 'esteem' of both students and parents."
Writing
Why use the word
"Esteem" is a useful word to show respect or admiration for someone.
It helps you talk about how much you value a person or their good qualities.
You can use it when writing about someone's character, achievements, or how others see them, especially in polite or thoughtful writing.