Baja California, the gorgeous peninsula in Mexico, has some of the most exhilarating cliff diving spots for adventure lovers.

With its jagged coastline and pristine waters, it makes the perfect place for an adrenaline junkie.

The area's varied terrains and distinct geological features attract cliff divers from far and wide.

Here are some of the top spots to check out if you wish to cliff dive in Baja California.