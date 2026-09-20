Word of the Day: Euphemism
What's the story
"Euphemism" is a noun that refers to a mild or indirect expression used instead of a word or phrase that may seem harsh, unpleasant, or embarrassing. It is often used to make sensitive topics sound more polite or less direct. Let us learn more about this useful word and how it is used.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Euphemism" comes from the Greek euphemismos, meaning "use of words of good omen" or "speaking well."
It is formed from eu, meaning "good," and pheme, meaning "speech" or "utterance."
The word entered English in the 17th century.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'euphemism'
Words related to "euphemism" include indirect expression, mild expression, polite term, substitute, and softened phrase.
"Indirect expression" is a broad alternative, while "softened phrase" more clearly conveys the idea of replacing a harsh or uncomfortable expression.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of "euphemism":
"Passed away" is a common euphemism for "died."
"Some companies use the euphemism 'downsizing' when referring to job cuts."
"Calling the mistake a 'minor issue' was simply a euphemism."
Writing
Why use the word
"Euphemism" often refers to language that softens uncomfortable, sensitive, or unpleasant subjects.
Common examples can be found in conversations about death, job loss, age, money, and personal matters.
"Euphemisms" can make communication more polite, but they may sometimes make a situation sound less serious than it really is.