Word of the Day: Exemplary
What's the story
"Exemplary" is an adjective used to describe something or someone that is an excellent example of a particular quality. It can refer to behavior, work, performance, or character that is worthy of being admired, copied, or used as a model for others.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Exemplary" comes from the Latin word exemplaris, meaning "serving as an example."
It entered English in the 15th century and developed from the idea of something that can be used as a model or example because of its high quality.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'exemplary'
Some common synonyms for "exemplary" include outstanding, excellent, admirable, model, ideal, commendable, exceptional, praiseworthy, and notable.
These words describe someone or something that stands out for its quality, behavior, or achievements.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See how "exemplary" fits into these sentences:
"Her exemplary work earned her the respect of the entire team."
"The teacher was praised for her exemplary dedication to her students."
"His exemplary behavior made him a role model for younger players."
Writing
Why use the word
"Exemplary" is a useful choice when you want to give strong praise without using words like "excellent" repeatedly.
It works well for describing impressive work, admirable behavior, or achievements that others can look up to and learn from.