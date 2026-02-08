Word of the Day: Extol

"Extol" is a verb that means to praise something highly or enthusiastically. It is used when admiration is expressed openly and strongly. "Extol" often suggests public or emphatic praise. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin Origin of the word "Extol" comes from the Latin word extollere, meaning "to lift up" or "to praise." It entered English in the 15th century and was commonly used in formal and literary contexts. Over time, it came to describe strong and open admiration.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'extol' Some common synonyms for "extol" include praise, applaud, commend, glorify, and celebrate. These words reflect strong approval or admiration.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "extol" is used in different contexts: "Critics extolled the film for its originality." "She extolled the benefits of regular exercise." "The leader extolled the team's dedication."

Advertisement