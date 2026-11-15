Word of the day: Exude
What's the story
The word "exude" is a verb that means to show or express a particular quality, feeling, or attitude strongly and naturally. It is often used to describe people who seem to display confidence, kindness, warmth, or charm through their behaviour. It can also refer to a substance slowly coming out of something.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Exude" comes from the Latin word exsudare, which means "to sweat out" or "ooze out."
It combines ex, meaning "out," and sudare, meaning "to sweat."
The word entered English in the 17th century and gradually developed a broader meaning, referring to the natural display of qualities and emotions.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'exude'
"Exude" can be replaced with words such as radiate, display, express, emit, ooze, convey, and demonstrate.
These words can describe showing emotions, displaying personal qualities, or letting something flow out naturally.
Usage
Sentence usage
See how "exude" fits into everyday sentences:
"She seemed to exude confidence during her first public speech."
"The garden began to exude a pleasant fragrance after the rain."
"Despite the difficult situation, he continued to exude positivity and hope."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "exude" gives you a simple yet expressive way to describe how someone displays a particular quality or feeling.
It can make descriptions more interesting than using general words like "show" or "express."
The word is especially useful when talking about confidence, charm, warmth, enthusiasm, and even physical substances.