Word of the Day: Faction
What's the story
"Faction" is a noun that refers to a small group within a larger organization, community, or political party that has its own opinions, interests, or goals. Factions often form when members disagree with the larger group, sometimes leading to rivalry, conflict, or competition.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Faction" comes from the Latin word factio, meaning "a making," "doing," or "group."
It entered English in the early 16th century and has been used to describe groups that unite around shared beliefs, interests, or objectives, especially within larger organizations.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'faction'
Some common synonyms for "faction" include group, clique, bloc, camp, party, coalition, alliance, division, sect and splinter group.
These words all describe smaller groups that exist within or alongside a larger organization, often with distinct views or interests.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples:
"A faction within the committee opposed the proposed changes."
"The political party was divided into several competing factions."
"The disagreement led to the formation of a new faction."
Writing
Why use the word
"Faction" helps describe divisions within a larger group in a single, precise word.
Instead of saying "a small group with different opinions," you can simply use "faction."
It's a useful choice for articles, essays, news reports, and discussions about politics, history, workplaces, or organizations where differing viewpoints exist.