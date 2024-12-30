Summarize Simplifying... In short "Fastidious," a term with Latin roots, describes someone who is meticulous and hard to please, or work that demands precision and attention to detail.

Word of the Day: Fastidious

By Simran Jeet 05:29 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story "Fastidious" is an adjective that describes someone who is very attentive to detail or meticulous in ensuring things are done perfectly. It can also refer to someone who is overly particular or hard to please. For example, a "fastidious" person might insist on cleanliness or precise organization in their surroundings.

Origin of the word

"Fastidious" comes from the Latin word fastidium, meaning "aversion" or "disgust." It combines fastus (arrogance) and taedium (irksomeness or disgust). Originally, it described something haughty or disagreeable, but now it usually refers to people who are very meticulous, hard to please, or work that requires great precision and attention to detail.

Synonyms for 'fastidious'

Common synonyms for "fastidious" include meticulous, perfectionist, particular, exacting, and fussy. These words describe a strong focus on detail or selectiveness. While they often highlight a positive trait like precision, some, like "fussy," can carry a slightly negative tone depending on the situation or context in which they're used.

Sentence usage

Here's how "fastidious" can be used in sentences: "She was 'fastidious' about her kitchen, ensuring every utensil was spotless and perfectly organized." "Her 'fastidious' attention to detail made her an excellent editor, catching even the smallest errors." "The artist's 'fastidious' approach to her work resulted in breathtakingly intricate designs that left everyone in awe."

Why use the word

Using "fastidious" adds depth to your vocabulary when describing someone who is extremely detail-oriented or selective. It conveys an appreciation for precision, whether positive or slightly critical. The word is particularly useful in professional, artistic, or domestic contexts to emphasize care, dedication, or even a tendency to be overly demanding.