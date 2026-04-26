LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Felicity
Word of the Day: Felicity
Use this word

Word of the Day: Felicity

By Simran Jeet
Apr 26, 2026
05:12 pm
What's the story

"Felicity" (noun) is one of those words that carries a soft, uplifting feeling, it speaks of happiness that feels light, natural, and genuine. It's not loud or dramatic, but more like a quiet sense of joy or contentment. The word is also used to describe something expressed in a graceful or pleasing way.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Felicity" comes from the Latin word felicitas, meaning "happiness" or "good fortune." It entered English in the 14th century and was used to describe a state of joy or well-being. Over time, it also came to include the idea of elegance in expression.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'felicity'

Some similar words include happiness, joy, bliss, delight, and contentment. These words are often used when describing a peaceful or uplifting state of mind.

Advertisement

Usage

Sentence usage

Here's how "felicity" can be used in a sentence: "She spoke with such felicity that everyone listened closely." "The moment was filled with quiet felicity." "He found felicity in the simple things in life."

Advertisement

Writing

Why use the word

Use "felicity" when you want to write about calm happiness. It adds a touch of elegance to your sentences and is perfect for describing moments that are quiet yet special.

Advertisement