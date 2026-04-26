Word of the Day: Felicity

"Felicity" (noun) is one of those words that carries a soft, uplifting feeling, it speaks of happiness that feels light, natural, and genuine. It's not loud or dramatic, but more like a quiet sense of joy or contentment. The word is also used to describe something expressed in a graceful or pleasing way.

Origin Origin of the word "Felicity" comes from the Latin word felicitas, meaning "happiness" or "good fortune." It entered English in the 14th century and was used to describe a state of joy or well-being. Over time, it also came to include the idea of elegance in expression.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'felicity' Some similar words include happiness, joy, bliss, delight, and contentment. These words are often used when describing a peaceful or uplifting state of mind.

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Usage Sentence usage Here's how "felicity" can be used in a sentence: "She spoke with such felicity that everyone listened closely." "The moment was filled with quiet felicity." "He found felicity in the simple things in life."

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