Word of the Day: Felicity
What's the story
"Felicity" (noun) is one of those words that carries a soft, uplifting feeling, it speaks of happiness that feels light, natural, and genuine. It's not loud or dramatic, but more like a quiet sense of joy or contentment. The word is also used to describe something expressed in a graceful or pleasing way.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Felicity" comes from the Latin word felicitas, meaning "happiness" or "good fortune." It entered English in the 14th century and was used to describe a state of joy or well-being. Over time, it also came to include the idea of elegance in expression.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'felicity'
Some similar words include happiness, joy, bliss, delight, and contentment. These words are often used when describing a peaceful or uplifting state of mind.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "felicity" can be used in a sentence: "She spoke with such felicity that everyone listened closely." "The moment was filled with quiet felicity." "He found felicity in the simple things in life."
Writing
Why use the word
Use "felicity" when you want to write about calm happiness. It adds a touch of elegance to your sentences and is perfect for describing moments that are quiet yet special.