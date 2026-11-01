Word of the Day: Fiasco
What's the story
"Fiasco" (noun) refers to a complete failure or a situation that goes terribly wrong, often in an embarrassing or disappointing way. It is commonly used when an event, plan, or attempt ends in disaster. Let's take a closer look at this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Fiasco" comes from the Italian word fiasco, meaning "a bottle."
The term fiasco was used in Italian theatre to describe a performance failure.
It later entered English in the 19th century.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'fiasco'
Similar words for "fiasco" include disaster, debacle, failure, mess, and catastrophe.
Each word describes an unsuccessful outcome, but "debacle" often suggests a dramatic failure, while "catastrophe" points to an event with serious consequences.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are a few ways to use "fiasco" in a sentence:
"The school event turned into a fiasco because of poor planning."
"Their attempt to organise the trip ended in a complete fiasco."
"The product launch was a fiasco after several technical problems."
Writing
Why use the word
"Fiasco" is a fitting word when describing plans that fail badly or events that turn into untoward situations.
It can make accounts of mishaps, failed projects, and unexpected setbacks more vivid.
It also conveys how badly a situation has gone wrong without requiring a lengthy explanation.