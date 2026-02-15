Word of the Day: Flair
What's the story
"Flair" is a noun that means a natural talent, style, or special ability for doing something well. It is often used to describe creativity or an impressive sense of style. "Flair" suggests ease and confidence in performance.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Flair" comes from the French word flairier, meaning "sense of smell." It entered English in the 19th century and later came to mean a natural instinct or talent. Over time, it became associated with style and creative ability.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'flair'
Some common synonyms for "flair" include talent, knack, gift, style, and aptitude. These words describe natural ability or creative skill.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "flair" is used in different contexts: "She has a flair for design." "He speaks with dramatic flair." "The chef cooks with flair and creativity."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "flair" is useful when you want to highlight natural talent or stylish expression. It brings energy and appreciation to your writing, especially when praising creativity or skill.