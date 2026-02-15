Word of the Day: Flair

"Flair" is a noun that means a natural talent, style, or special ability for doing something well. It is often used to describe creativity or an impressive sense of style. "Flair" suggests ease and confidence in performance.

Origin Origin of the word "Flair" comes from the French word flairier, meaning "sense of smell." It entered English in the 19th century and later came to mean a natural instinct or talent. Over time, it became associated with style and creative ability.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'flair' Some common synonyms for "flair" include talent, knack, gift, style, and aptitude. These words describe natural ability or creative skill.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "flair" is used in different contexts: "She has a flair for design." "He speaks with dramatic flair." "The chef cooks with flair and creativity."

