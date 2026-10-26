Word of the Day: Flinch
What's the story
"Flinch" means to make a sudden movement because of fear, pain, or surprise. It is often used when someone reacts instinctively to something unexpected or uncomfortable. The word can describe both physical and emotional reactions. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "flinch" comes from an Old French word, flenchir, meaning "to bend" or "turn aside."
Over time, it came to describe the act of suddenly pulling back or reacting to something frightening or painful.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'flinch'
Some synonyms for "flinch" include recoil, wince, shrink, cower, and cringe.
While these words have similar meanings, each has a slightly different use.
For example, "wince" often refers to a facial expression, while "recoil" suggests moving back from something.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of how "flinch" is used:
"She didn't flinch when she heard the loud noise."
"He began to flinch when the doctor brought out the needle."
"She tried not to flinch when she received criticism."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "flinch" makes your writing more expressive and clear.
It helps describe a quick reaction to fear, pain, or surprise.
The word can also show how someone responds to a difficult or uncomfortable situation.