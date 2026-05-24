Word of the Day: Flutter

"Flutter" (verb/noun) means to move quickly and lightly, often with small rapid motions. It is commonly used for the movement of wings, leaves, curtains, or even emotions like nervous excitement in the heart. The word carries a soft, lively, and delicate feeling, making it beautiful for both descriptive and emotional writing.

Origin Origin of the word "Flutter" comes from old Germanic language roots connected with quick and light movement. It entered English centuries ago and was first used to describe the rapid motion of birds' wings. Over time, the word also became linked with emotions, excitement, and gentle movement.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'flutter' Some similar words include flicker, flap, tremble, quiver, and sway. These words are often used when describing soft, quick, or delicate movement.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "The butterflies fluttered around the garden." "Her heart fluttered with excitement." "The curtains fluttered in the breeze."

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