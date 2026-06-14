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Word of the Day: Folly

By Simran Jeet 05:54 pm Jun 14, 202605:54 pm

What's the story

"Folly" is a noun that means a lack of good judgment or a foolish action, decision, or idea. It is often used to describe behavior that is unwise and likely to lead to problems. A "folly" can be a simple mistake, but it usually suggests a more serious error in judgment.