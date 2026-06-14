Word of the Day: Folly
What's the story
"Folly" is a noun that means a lack of good judgment or a foolish action, decision, or idea. It is often used to describe behavior that is unwise and likely to lead to problems. A "folly" can be a simple mistake, but it usually suggests a more serious error in judgment.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Folly" comes from the Old French word folie, meaning "foolishness" or "madness." It entered English in the 13th century and has long been used to describe unwise actions and poor decisions
Synonyms
Words with a similar meaning
Some common synonyms for "folly" include foolishness, stupidity, imprudence, recklessness, mistake, and misjudgment. These words all refer to actions or decisions that show poor sense or lack of wisdom.
Sentence
See it in action
Here are a few examples of how "folly" can be used: "It was a folly to ignore the warning signs." "Investing all his savings in one venture proved to be a costly folly." "History teaches us the folly of repeating the same mistakes."
Writing
Why use the word
"Folly" is useful when you want to emphasize that a mistake resulted from poor judgment rather than bad luck. It adds a stronger sense of criticism than simply calling something an error or mistake. Using "folly" can make your writing more impactful when discussing unwise actions or decisions.