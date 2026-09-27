Word of the Day: Foment
What's the story
"Foment" is a verb that means to encourage or stir up trouble, conflict, unrest, or strong feelings. It is usually used when someone deliberately encourages a situation to grow or become more intense. Let us uncover the meaning of this word and see it in context.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Foment" comes from the Latin word fomentare, meaning "to apply a warm compress."
It is derived from fovere, meaning "to warm or soothe."
The word entered English in the 15th century and later developed its figurative meaning.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'foment'
Words related to "foment" include incite, provoke, stir up, encourage, fuel, promote, and instigate.
Among these, "incite" is particularly close in meaning, especially when referring to deliberately encouraging anger, unrest, or harmful action.
Sentence
Sentence usage
These examples show how "foment" can be used:
"The group was accused of trying to foment unrest."
"Rumors can foment distrust within a community."
"His remarks threatened to foment further conflict."
Writing
Why use the word
"Foment" generally has a negative or critical sense because it involves encouraging trouble, conflict, or unrest.
It is commonly used in formal writing, particularly when discussing social tensions, political disagreements, protests, or disputes.
The word usually suggests that someone or something is actively helping a situation become more intense.