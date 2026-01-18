Word of the Day: Foster

"Foster" is a verb that means to encourage, support, or help something grow or develop. It is often used when talking about nurturing ideas, relationships, skills, or positive qualities. "Foster" suggests active care and effort over time.

Origin Origin of the word "Foster" comes from the Old English word fostrian, meaning "to nourish" or "to bring up." It was originally used in the context of raising children or caring for someone else's child. Over time, its meaning expanded to include supporting growth in many areas.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'foster' Some common synonyms for "foster" include encourage, promote, support, nurture, cultivate, and develop. These words express the idea of helping something improve or grow.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "foster" is used in different contexts: "Good teachers foster curiosity in students." "The program aims to foster teamwork and trust." "Parents should foster healthy habits from a young age."

Advertisement