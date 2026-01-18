Word of the Day: Foster
What's the story
"Foster" is a verb that means to encourage, support, or help something grow or develop. It is often used when talking about nurturing ideas, relationships, skills, or positive qualities. "Foster" suggests active care and effort over time.
Origin of the word
"Foster" comes from the Old English word fostrian, meaning "to nourish" or "to bring up." It was originally used in the context of raising children or caring for someone else's child. Over time, its meaning expanded to include supporting growth in many areas.
Synonyms for 'foster'
Some common synonyms for "foster" include encourage, promote, support, nurture, cultivate, and develop. These words express the idea of helping something improve or grow.
Sentence usage
Let's see how "foster" is used in different contexts: "Good teachers foster curiosity in students." "The program aims to foster teamwork and trust." "Parents should foster healthy habits from a young age."
Why use the word
"Foster" is useful when you want to highlight encouragement and positive development. It shows that progress happens through support and effort, making your message feel thoughtful and purposeful.