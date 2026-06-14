Word of the Day: Galore
What's the story
"Galore" is an adverb and adjective that means in abundance or in large quantities. It is used to emphasize that there is plenty of something available. When something exists "galore," there is more than enough of it.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Galore" comes from the Irish and Scottish Gaelic word go leor, which means "sufficiently" or "enough." It entered English in the 17th century and gradually evolved to mean "in abundance." Today, it is often used in an informal and lively way to highlight plenty of something.
Synonyms
Words with a similar meaning
If you're looking for alternatives, you could use abundance, plentifully, aplenty, profusely, generously, or in large quantities. Each of these conveys the idea of having a great deal of something.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of "galore" in everyday use: "The market had fresh fruits and vegetables galore." "At the festival, there were food stalls galore." "The new shopping center offers entertainment options galore."
Writing
Why use the word
"Galore" is a fun and expressive word that instantly conveys abundance without needing a lengthy description. It can make your writing feel more colorful and engaging, especially when describing places, events, or situations filled with choices, opportunities, or excitement.