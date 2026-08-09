Word of the Day: Gentry
What's the story
"Gentry" is a noun used to describe people who belong to the upper or well-respected social class, especially those who own land or have wealth and influence. The word is often associated with historical societies, particularly Britain, where the landed "gentry" held social and economic importance.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Gentry" comes from the Old French word genterie, meaning "nobility" or "noble birth."
It entered English in the late Middle Ages and became associated with people of good social standing who were below the nobility but above the common population.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'gentry'
Some common synonyms for "gentry" include aristocracy, elite, nobility, upper class, landowners, high society, and privileged class.
These words describe people who hold a higher social position, often because of their wealth, family background, property, or influence.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "gentry" is used in sentences:
"The local gentry gathered at the estate for the annual celebration."
"The village once attracted wealthy gentry from nearby towns."
"The novel offers a glimpse into the lives of the English gentry."
Writing
Why use the word
"Gentry" is especially useful when writing about social history, class, or life in earlier periods.
It can help describe a particular section of society without listing their wealth, status, and background separately.
The word is often seen in historical books, novels, and articles about traditional societies.