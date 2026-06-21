Word of the Day: Gullible
What's the story
"Gullible" is an adjective used to describe someone who is easily fooled or too ready to believe what others say. A gullible person tends to trust things quickly, even when they may not be true. The word often implies innocence or a lack of skepticism.
Origin
Origin of the word
The exact origin of "gullible" is uncertain, but it is believed to come from the word gull, which once meant a person who is easily deceived. The term became common in English during the 19th century.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'gullible'
Some common synonyms for "gullible" include naive, trusting, unsuspecting, innocent, credulous, and impressionable. These words describe someone who believes things easily, often without questioning them carefully.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "gullible" is used in different contexts: "He was gullible enough to believe the fake advertisement." "Scammers often target gullible people online." "Her friends teased her for being so gullible during the prank."
Writing
Why use the word
"Gullible" is useful when describing someone who accepts information too easily or trusts others without much doubt. It clearly conveys the idea of being easily deceived or misled. The word works well in discussions about trust, deception, jokes, or manipulation.