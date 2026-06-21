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Word of the Day: Gullible

By Simran Jeet 06:49 pm Jun 21, 202606:49 pm

What's the story

"Gullible" is an adjective used to describe someone who is easily fooled or too ready to believe what others say. A gullible person tends to trust things quickly, even when they may not be true. The word often implies innocence or a lack of skepticism.