LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Gullible
Word of the Day: Gullible
Save this word

Word of the Day: Gullible

By Simran Jeet
Jun 21, 2026
06:49 pm
What's the story

"Gullible" is an adjective used to describe someone who is easily fooled or too ready to believe what others say. A gullible person tends to trust things quickly, even when they may not be true. The word often implies innocence or a lack of skepticism.

Origin 

Origin of the word

The exact origin of "gullible" is uncertain, but it is believed to come from the word gull, which once meant a person who is easily deceived. The term became common in English during the 19th century.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'gullible'

Some common synonyms for "gullible" include naive, trusting, unsuspecting, innocent, credulous, and impressionable. These words describe someone who believes things easily, often without questioning them carefully.

Advertisement

Sentence

Sentence usage

Let's see how "gullible" is used in different contexts: "He was gullible enough to believe the fake advertisement." "Scammers often target gullible people online." "Her friends teased her for being so gullible during the prank."

Advertisement

Writing

Why use the word

"Gullible" is useful when describing someone who accepts information too easily or trusts others without much doubt. It clearly conveys the idea of being easily deceived or misled. The word works well in discussions about trust, deception, jokes, or manipulation.

Advertisement