Word of the Day: Gumption
What's the story
"Gumption" is a noun that refers to courage, determination, and practical intelligence, especially when taking action in a difficult situation. It often describes someone with the confidence to get things done. Let us discover what this word means and where it can be used.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Gumption" comes from the Middle English word gomesoun, which meant "understanding" or "good judgment."
It later evolved in Scots and English to describe common sense, initiative, and determination.
The word has been used in English since the early 18th century.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'gumption'
Words related to "gumption" include grit, initiative, courage, determination, nerve, resourcefulness, and backbone.
Among these, "initiative" is the closest in meaning, while "grit" places greater emphasis on perseverance through challenges.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's what "gumption" looks like in everyday writing:
"She had the gumption to start her own business."
"It took real gumption to speak up during the meeting."
"His gumption helped him overcome every obstacle."
Writing
Why use the word
"Gumption" is often used to praise someone who combines courage with practical thinking and a willingness to take action.
Unlike words that focus only on bravery, it also suggests resourcefulness and initiative, making it a popular choice when describing determined people who tackle challenges with confidence.