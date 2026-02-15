Word of the Day: Haywire

"Haywire" is an adjective that means out of control, disorganized, or not working properly. It is used to describe situations or systems that suddenly go wrong. "Haywire" suggests confusion or malfunction. Let's learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Haywire" comes from the wire once used to bind bales of hay on farms. In the early 20th century, it began to describe machinery that tangled or malfunctioned. Over time, it came to mean anything that behaves unpredictably.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'haywire' Some common synonyms for "haywire" include chaotic, out of control, faulty, disordered, and erratic. These words express confusion or breakdown.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "haywire" is used in different contexts: "The plan went haywire after the delay." "My computer suddenly went haywire." "Everything went haywire during the event."

