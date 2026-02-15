Word of the Day: Haywire
What's the story
"Haywire" is an adjective that means out of control, disorganized, or not working properly. It is used to describe situations or systems that suddenly go wrong. "Haywire" suggests confusion or malfunction. Let's learn more about this word.
Origin of the word
"Haywire" comes from the wire once used to bind bales of hay on farms. In the early 20th century, it began to describe machinery that tangled or malfunctioned. Over time, it came to mean anything that behaves unpredictably.
Synonyms for 'haywire'
Some common synonyms for "haywire" include chaotic, out of control, faulty, disordered, and erratic. These words express confusion or breakdown.
Sentence usage
Let's see how "haywire" is used in different contexts: "The plan went haywire after the delay." "My computer suddenly went haywire." "Everything went haywire during the event."
Why use the word
The word "haywire" is useful when you want to show that something has become messy or unpredictable. It helps make your writing feel lively and relatable by clearly expressing disorder or malfunction.