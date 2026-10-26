Word of the Day: Headway
What's the story
"Headway" is a noun that means progress made toward a goal or completing a task. It is often used when someone is gradually moving forward despite challenges or delays. Even if a project takes time, completing small steps each day means you are making "headway."
Origin
Origin of the word
"Headway" combines "head," suggesting forward movement, and "way," meaning a path or course.
The word has been used in English since the 18th century to describe progress or forward motion.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'headway'
Similar words include progress, advancement, development, improvement, and growth.
"Advancement" often suggests moving toward a higher level, while "improvement" focuses on making something better.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's look at "headway" in everyday use:
"The team made good headway on the project this week."
"She is finally making headway with her language lessons."
" Despite several delays, the builders made steady headway."
Writing
Why use the word
"Headway" is useful when describing progress that happens step by step.
It works well for goals, projects, studies, and personal challenges.
The word highlights forward movement, even when the final result is still some distance away.