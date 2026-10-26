Word of the Day: Heckle
What's the story
"Heckle" means to interrupt someone with rude comments, questions, or loud remarks, especially during a speech or performance. It is often used when people try to distract a speaker or performer. Let us understand this word better and learn how to use it in everyday sentences.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "heckle" comes from the Scottish word heckle, which originally referred to combing flax to separate its fibers.
Over time, the word developed a new meaning related to interrupting someone with challenging or mocking remarks.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'heckle'
Some synonyms for "heckle" include taunt, tease, jeer, interrupt, and ridicule.
Each word has a slightly different meaning.
For example, "jeer" refers to mocking or insulting someone, while "taunt" means making hurtful remarks to provoke a reaction.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of how "heckle" is used:
"The audience began to heckle the comedian during his performance."
"Some people tried to heckle the speaker with rude questions."
"The fans continued to heckle the referee throughout the match."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "heckle" makes your writing more expressive when describing interruptions or rude comments.
It is especially useful when writing about public speeches, comedy shows, debates, or sporting events where people interrupt others with unwanted remarks.