Word of the Day: Herculean

"Herculean" (adjective) is used to describe a task, effort, or challenge that requires tremendous strength, determination, or hard work. It often refers to something so difficult or demanding that it seems almost impossible to accomplish. The word carries a strong sense of scale, effort, and perseverance.

Origin Origin of the word "Herculean" comes from Hercules, the legendary hero known for his extraordinary strength and famous labors. Over time, the name inspired the adjective "Herculean," which came to describe tasks that require exceptional effort, endurance, or determination.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'Herculean' Some similar words include monumental, immense, formidable, demanding, and strenuous. These words are often used when describing challenges that require great effort or determination.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "Cleaning the entire warehouse was a Herculean task." "The team made a Herculean effort to finish the project on time." "Recovering the lost data required a Herculean amount of work."

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