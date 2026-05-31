Word of the Day: Herculean
What's the story
"Herculean" (adjective) is used to describe a task, effort, or challenge that requires tremendous strength, determination, or hard work. It often refers to something so difficult or demanding that it seems almost impossible to accomplish. The word carries a strong sense of scale, effort, and perseverance.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Herculean" comes from Hercules, the legendary hero known for his extraordinary strength and famous labors. Over time, the name inspired the adjective "Herculean," which came to describe tasks that require exceptional effort, endurance, or determination.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'Herculean'
Some similar words include monumental, immense, formidable, demanding, and strenuous. These words are often used when describing challenges that require great effort or determination.
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "Cleaning the entire warehouse was a Herculean task." "The team made a Herculean effort to finish the project on time." "Recovering the lost data required a Herculean amount of work."
Writing
Why use the word
You can use "Herculean" when describing work that feels overwhelming, ambitious, or incredibly challenging. The word brings strength and perseverance into the sentence in a powerful way.