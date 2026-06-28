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Word of the Day: Impeccable
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Word of the Day: Impeccable

By Simran Jeet
Jun 28, 2026
04:14 pm
What's the story

If something is described as "impeccable," it is flawless, perfect, or without mistakes. The word is often used for behavior, appearance, manners, timing, or work that meets an exceptionally high standard. An "impeccable" performance or reputation leaves little room for criticism.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "impeccable" has roots in Latin, where peccatum referred to a fault, error, or sin. As the term developed, it came to describe someone or something free from faults or mistakes. Over the centuries, English speakers began using it for things marked by exceptional quality, precision, and perfection.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'impeccable'

Some common synonyms for "impeccable" include flawless, perfect, faultless, excellent, spotless, and precise. These words all describe something done with great accuracy or quality and without noticeable errors.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "impeccable" is used in different contexts: "She arrived at the event in impeccable style." "His impeccable timing made the joke even funnier." "The hotel is known for its impeccable service."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Impeccable" is useful when you want to describe something that is extremely well done and free from mistakes. It works well for appearances, behavior, service, or performances that meet very high standards. The word suggests careful attention to detail and outstanding quality.

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