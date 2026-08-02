Word of the Day: Improvise
What's the story
"Improvise" is a verb that means to create or do something without planning it in advance, often by using the resources available at the moment. It is commonly used when people have to think quickly, adapt to a situation, or find a solution on the spot.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Improvise" comes from the Latin word improvisus, meaning "unforeseen" or "unexpected."
It entered English in the late 18th century and was first associated with performing without preparation.
Today, it is widely used for any situation that requires quick thinking or spontaneous action.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'improvise'
Words similar to "improvise" include adapt, devise, invent, create, innovate, extemporize, make do, wing it, manage, and cope.
They all suggest coming up with a solution on the spot, especially when things do not go as expected.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "improvise" can be used in sentences:
"We had to improvise a shelter when it started raining."
"The chef improvised a new recipe using the available ingredients."
"She improvised her speech after the microphone stopped working."
Writing
Why use the word
"Improvise" is a great alternative to saying "made it work" or "found a way."
It shows that someone adapted to a situation using quick thinking rather than careful planning.
The word is useful in stories, conversations, and everyday writing.