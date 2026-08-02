Word of the Day: Inclination
What's the story
"Inclination" is a noun that refers to a natural tendency, preference, or desire to think or act in a particular way. It can also describe the angle or slope of a surface. In everyday language, the word is most often used to express a person's interests, choices, or willingness to do something.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Inclination" comes from the Latin word inclinatio, meaning "a bending" or "a leaning."
It entered English in the 14th century and gradually came to describe both physical slopes and a person's natural preferences or tendencies.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'inclination'
Some common synonyms for "inclination" include tendency, preference, leaning, disposition, desire, urge, liking, propensity, bent and interest.
These words all relate to a natural preference or willingness to think, feel, or act in a particular way.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "inclination" is used in sentences:
"She has a natural inclination toward music and art."
"He showed no inclination to change his decision."
"Children often have an inclination to explore their surroundings."
Writing
Why use the word
"Inclination" is a useful word for describing a person's natural preferences, interests, or tendencies.
Instead of simply saying someone "likes" or "prefers" something, this word expresses a deeper, more natural tendency.
It works well in essays, stories, biographies, and everyday writing.