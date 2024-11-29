Word of the Day: Indolence
The word "indolence" is a noun that refers to laziness or an avoidance of activity. It describes a state of being idle or unwilling to exert effort, whether mentally or physically. Often seen as a negative trait, "indolence" can sometimes highlight the need for rest in a world that often glorifies constant productivity.
The origin and meaning of 'indolence'
The term "indolence" originates from the Latin word indolentia, meaning "freedom from pain or grief." Initially used in the 17th century, it evolved to describe a lack of diligence or effort. This historical progression reflects how the word shifted from suggesting comfort to representing laziness or avoidance of activity.
Synonyms for 'indolence'
The noun "indolence" has several synonyms, like laziness, inertia, idleness, sloth, lethargy, and inaction. Each word has a slightly different meaning. For example, sloth suggests laziness in a moral sense, while lethargy refers to feeling tired and lacking energy. These words help explain indolence in different ways.
Sentence usage
The word "indolence" can be used in multiple ways to convey its meaning. For example: "Her 'indolence' was clear when she ignored her chores and spent the whole day relaxing on the couch." "His 'indolence' caused him to delay the project by putting off work." "The hot afternoon made everyone feel 'indolent,' just lying around in the shade."
Why use 'indolence'
Using the word "indolence" helps describe a specific kind of laziness where a person avoids effort or work, not just physically but mentally as well. It adds more detail than just saying "lazy" and makes the writing more precise and formal, helping you express the idea more clearly.