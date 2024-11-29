Summarize Simplifying... In short "Indolence," a term from the 17th century, originally meant "freedom from pain," but now it's used to describe laziness or avoidance of activity.

Synonyms include laziness, inertia, idleness, sloth, lethargy, and inaction, each with a unique nuance.

Word of the Day: Indolence

By Simran Jeet 04:29 pm Nov 29, 202404:29 pm

What's the story The word "indolence" is a noun that refers to laziness or an avoidance of activity. It describes a state of being idle or unwilling to exert effort, whether mentally or physically. Often seen as a negative trait, "indolence" can sometimes highlight the need for rest in a world that often glorifies constant productivity.

Origin

The origin and meaning of 'indolence'

The term "indolence" originates from the Latin word indolentia, meaning "freedom from pain or grief." Initially used in the 17th century, it evolved to describe a lack of diligence or effort. This historical progression reflects how the word shifted from suggesting comfort to representing laziness or avoidance of activity.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'indolence'

The noun "indolence" has several synonyms, like laziness, inertia, idleness, sloth, lethargy, and inaction. Each word has a slightly different meaning. For example, sloth suggests laziness in a moral sense, while lethargy refers to feeling tired and lacking energy. These words help explain indolence in different ways.

Usage

Sentence usage

The word "indolence" can be used in multiple ways to convey its meaning. For example: "Her 'indolence' was clear when she ignored her chores and spent the whole day relaxing on the couch." "His 'indolence' caused him to delay the project by putting off work." "The hot afternoon made everyone feel 'indolent,' just lying around in the shade."

Precision

Why use 'indolence'

Using the word "indolence" helps describe a specific kind of laziness where a person avoids effort or work, not just physically but mentally as well. It adds more detail than just saying "lazy" and makes the writing more precise and formal, helping you express the idea more clearly.