Word of the Day: Interpolate

"Interpolate" is a verb that means to insert something into a text, conversation, or sequence. It can also mean estimating an unknown value within a range of known data. The word suggests adding information carefully so that it fits naturally within what already exists.

Origin Origin of the word "Interpolate" comes from the Latin word interpolare, meaning "to alter" or "to polish up." It entered English in the 17th century and was first used in writing and editing contexts. Later, it became an important term in mathematics and science for estimating missing values.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'interpolate' Some common synonyms for "interpolate" include insert, introduce, add, interject, and estimate. While similar, "interpolate" often implies placing something thoughtfully within an existing structure, whether in writing, speech, or numerical data.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "interpolate" is used in different contexts: "The editor interpolated a sentence to clarify the idea." "She interpolated additional data into the report." "Scientists interpolate values when exact measurements are unavailable."

Advertisement