Synonyms include fearless, brave, courageous, and bold, among others, and it can be used to describe anyone from explorers to everyday individuals showing significant resolve.

Word of the Day: Intrepid

By Simran Jeet 06:31 pm Dec 26, 202406:31 pm

What's the story The word "intrepid" is an adjective that describes someone who is fearless, brave, or undaunted, especially in the face of challenges or danger. An "intrepid" individual shows courage and determination, often venturing into the unknown or tackling difficult tasks without hesitation. This term is commonly used to highlight someone's boldness in difficult or adventurous situations.

Origin of the word

"Intrepid" originates from the Latin word intrepidus, where in means "not" and trepidus means "alarmed" or "afraid." The combination of these elements gives us the meaning of someone who is not afraid, thus conveying the idea of being brave or fearless. The term was first used in English in the early 17th century and has remained relevant in both everyday and literary contexts.

Synonyms for 'intrepid'

Some synonyms for "intrepid" include fearless, brave, courageous, bold, audacious, unfaltering, dauntless, valiant, undaunted, and heroic. These words capture various facets of bravery, from physical courage to mental resolve, and can be used interchangeably depending on context. Each synonym emphasizes different degrees of determination and willingness to confront danger or difficulty without hesitation.

Sentence usage

Here are a few examples of how "intrepid" can be used in sentences: "The 'intrepid' explorer ventured into the deepest jungles, unafraid of the dangers that lay ahead." "Her 'intrepid' attitude towards learning new languages helped her succeed in her global career." "The 'intrepid' firefighter rushed into the burning building to save the family trapped inside."

Why use 'intrepid'

Using the word "intrepid" enriches your vocabulary by offering a more specific way to describe boldness and courage. Unlike general words like "brave" or "fearless," "intrepid" emphasizes unwavering determination and the ability to face challenges head-on. It can be applied in a variety of situations, from describing adventurers and leaders to everyday individuals who display significant resolve.