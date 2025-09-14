Word of the Day: Jest
What's the story
"Jest" (noun/verb) refers to something said or done for fun, humor, or amusement. It's used when people make jokes, playful comments, or lighthearted actions that aren't meant to be taken seriously. A "jest" brings laughter and helps keep conversations cheerful and enjoyable.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Jest" comes from the Old French word jester, meaning "a joke or playful trick." It entered English in the Middle Ages as a way to describe humorous acts or remarks. Today, it's still used to refer to jokes, playful behavior, or remarks made in a fun and teasing way.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'jest'
Some common synonyms for "jest" include joke, prank, quip, banter, witticism, tease, and fun. These words describe playful or amusing remarks and actions that bring humor without causing harm.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He made a 'jest' that lightened the mood." "Her playful 'jest' made everyone smile." "The story was full of clever 'jests' and funny lines."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "jest" adds humor and lightness to writing or conversation. It helps show playful interactions or remarks that are meant to entertain without being serious. Whether writing stories, speeches, or casual chats, "jest" keeps the tone cheerful and fun.