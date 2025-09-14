Word of the Day: Jest

"Jest" (noun/verb) refers to something said or done for fun, humor, or amusement. It's used when people make jokes, playful comments, or lighthearted actions that aren't meant to be taken seriously. A "jest" brings laughter and helps keep conversations cheerful and enjoyable.

Origin Origin of the word "Jest" comes from the Old French word jester, meaning "a joke or playful trick." It entered English in the Middle Ages as a way to describe humorous acts or remarks. Today, it's still used to refer to jokes, playful behavior, or remarks made in a fun and teasing way.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'jest' Some common synonyms for "jest" include joke, prank, quip, banter, witticism, tease, and fun. These words describe playful or amusing remarks and actions that bring humor without causing harm.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He made a 'jest' that lightened the mood." "Her playful 'jest' made everyone smile." "The story was full of clever 'jests' and funny lines."