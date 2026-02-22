Word of the Day: Juxtapose

"Juxtapose" is a verb that means to place two or more things side by side for comparison. It is used to highlight contrasts or similarities between them. "Juxtapose" suggests deliberate positioning.

Origin Origin of the word "Juxtapose" comes from the French word juxtaposer, meaning "to place side by side." It entered English in the 19th century from Latin roots meaning "next to" and "to place." It was first used in artistic and analytical contexts.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'juxtapose' Some common synonyms for "juxtapose" include compare, place together, align, and contrast. These words describe setting things side by side.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "juxtapose" is used in different contexts: "The artist juxtaposed light and shadow." "The article juxtaposes two opposing views." "She juxtaposed modern design with classic elements."

