Word of the Day: Juxtapose

By Simran Jeet
Feb 22, 2026
04:45 pm
What's the story

"Juxtapose" is a verb that means to place two or more things side by side for comparison. It is used to highlight contrasts or similarities between them. "Juxtapose" suggests deliberate positioning.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Juxtapose" comes from the French word juxtaposer, meaning "to place side by side." It entered English in the 19th century from Latin roots meaning "next to" and "to place." It was first used in artistic and analytical contexts.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'juxtapose'

Some common synonyms for "juxtapose" include compare, place together, align, and contrast. These words describe setting things side by side.

Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "juxtapose" is used in different contexts: "The artist juxtaposed light and shadow." "The article juxtaposes two opposing views." "She juxtaposed modern design with classic elements."

Writing

Why use the word

The word "juxtapose" is useful when you want to show contrast or comparison clearly. It helps organize ideas and makes relationships between elements easier to understand.

