Word of the Day: Juxtapose
What's the story
"Juxtapose" is a verb that means to place two or more things side by side for comparison. It is used to highlight contrasts or similarities between them. "Juxtapose" suggests deliberate positioning.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Juxtapose" comes from the French word juxtaposer, meaning "to place side by side." It entered English in the 19th century from Latin roots meaning "next to" and "to place." It was first used in artistic and analytical contexts.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'juxtapose'
Some common synonyms for "juxtapose" include compare, place together, align, and contrast. These words describe setting things side by side.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "juxtapose" is used in different contexts: "The artist juxtaposed light and shadow." "The article juxtaposes two opposing views." "She juxtaposed modern design with classic elements."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "juxtapose" is useful when you want to show contrast or comparison clearly. It helps organize ideas and makes relationships between elements easier to understand.