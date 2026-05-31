Word of the Day: Largess
What's the story
"Largess" (noun) refers to generosity, especially when someone freely gives money, gifts, help, or kindness to others. It often suggests giving on a generous scale and is commonly associated with acts of goodwill, charity, or generosity. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Largess" comes from the Old French word largesse, meaning "generosity" or "bounty." It entered English during the Middle Ages and was often used to describe the generous gifts given by nobles and rulers. Over time, the word came to represent generosity in a broader sense.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'largess'
Some similar words include generosity, charity, bounty, benevolence, and goodwill. These words are often used when describing acts of giving, kindness, or support.
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "The community benefited from the philanthropist's largess." "His largess helped fund several educational programs." "The event was made possible through the largess of generous donors."
Writing
Why use the word
You can use "largess" to describe generosity that goes beyond the ordinary. The word helps emphasize kindness and goodwill, making acts of giving feel more significant and memorable.