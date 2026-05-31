Word of the Day: Largess

"Largess" (noun) refers to generosity, especially when someone freely gives money, gifts, help, or kindness to others. It often suggests giving on a generous scale and is commonly associated with acts of goodwill, charity, or generosity. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Largess" comes from the Old French word largesse, meaning "generosity" or "bounty." It entered English during the Middle Ages and was often used to describe the generous gifts given by nobles and rulers. Over time, the word came to represent generosity in a broader sense.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'largess' Some similar words include generosity, charity, bounty, benevolence, and goodwill. These words are often used when describing acts of giving, kindness, or support.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "The community benefited from the philanthropist's largess." "His largess helped fund several educational programs." "The event was made possible through the largess of generous donors."

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