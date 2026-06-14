Word of the Day: Latent
What's the story
"Latent" is an adjective that describes something that exists but is not yet visible, active, or fully developed. It refers to qualities, abilities, or conditions that are present beneath the surface and may emerge later. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Latent" comes from the Latin word latens, meaning "lying hidden" or "concealed." It entered English in the 15th century and was initially used in scholarly and scientific contexts. Today, it is commonly used to describe hidden talents, abilities, emotions, or conditions waiting to reveal themselves.
Synonyms
Words with a similar meaning
Some common synonyms for "latent" include dormant, hidden, concealed, inactive, underlying, and undeveloped. These words all suggest something that exists but is not currently apparent or active.
Sentence
See it in action
Here are a few examples of how "latent" can be used: "She discovered a latent talent for painting after taking an art class." "The training program helped employees unlock their latent potential." "The virus can remain latent in the body for years before causing symptoms."
Writing
Why use the word
"Latent" is useful for describing something that exists but has not yet become obvious or active. It helps convey the idea that a quality, ability, or condition is waiting to emerge under the right circumstances.