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Word of the Day: Latent
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Word of the Day: Latent

By Simran Jeet
Jun 14, 2026
05:42 pm
What's the story

"Latent" is an adjective that describes something that exists but is not yet visible, active, or fully developed. It refers to qualities, abilities, or conditions that are present beneath the surface and may emerge later. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Latent" comes from the Latin word latens, meaning "lying hidden" or "concealed." It entered English in the 15th century and was initially used in scholarly and scientific contexts. Today, it is commonly used to describe hidden talents, abilities, emotions, or conditions waiting to reveal themselves.

Synonyms

Words with a similar meaning

Some common synonyms for "latent" include dormant, hidden, concealed, inactive, underlying, and undeveloped. These words all suggest something that exists but is not currently apparent or active.

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Sentence

See it in action

Here are a few examples of how "latent" can be used: "She discovered a latent talent for painting after taking an art class." "The training program helped employees unlock their latent potential." "The virus can remain latent in the body for years before causing symptoms."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Latent" is useful for describing something that exists but has not yet become obvious or active. It helps convey the idea that a quality, ability, or condition is waiting to emerge under the right circumstances.

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