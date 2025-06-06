Word of the Day: Lofty
What's the story
Lofty is an adjective used to describe something very high, tall, or elevated, either in a physical sense or in terms of ideas and goals.
It often refers to noble, grand, or ambitious thoughts, dreams, or positions.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "lofty" comes from the word loft, which originally meant "air" or "sky" in Old Norse.
It came into English during the Middle Ages and was first used to talk about things that are high up.
Later, "lofty" also came to describe ideas, goals, or feelings that are noble, important, or full of ambition.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'lofty'
Some common synonyms for "lofty" include: high, tall, elevated, grand, noble, ambitious, majestic, and exalted.
These words describe things that are physically high or emotionally and morally elevated.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"They climbed to the 'lofty' peaks of the mountains."
"She has 'lofty' goals of starting her own company."
"His 'lofty' speech inspired the entire audience."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "lofty" helps you describe something that stands out as tall, noble, or highly ambitious.
It's a great word for talking about big dreams, high places, or grand ideas.
Whether you're writing about nature, people's goals, or inspiring thoughts, lofty adds a sense of greatness and height.