Word of the Day: Lull

"Lull" (noun/verb) refers to a short period of calm, quiet, or reduced activity. As a verb, it can also mean to soothe or relax someone, often gently. The word carries a peaceful and soft feeling, making it useful for describing still moments, quiet pauses, or comforting situations.

Origin Origin of the word "Lull" comes from old soothing sounds and lullabies used to calm children to sleep. It entered English centuries ago and gradually became associated with quietness, rest, and temporary pauses in activity. The word still carries a gentle and calming tone today.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'lull' Some similar words include calm, pause, quiet, soothe, and ease. These words are often used when describing peaceful moments, comfort, or temporary stillness.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "There was a brief lull before the storm began." "The sound of rain lulled her to sleep." "A lull in conversation filled the room with silence."

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