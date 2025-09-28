Word of the Day: Lurk

"Lurk" (verb) means to wait or move about in hiding, often secretly or quietly. It's used when someone or something stays out of sight, sometimes with suspicious or cautious intent. To "lurk" suggests a hidden presence, ready to appear when least expected.

Origin Origin of the word The word "lurk" comes from the Middle English word lurken, meaning "to lie in hiding." It has been used since the 14th century to describe sneaky or secretive movement. Today, it's used both literally, like animals or people hiding, and figuratively, like hidden feelings or online behavior.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'lurk' Words often used instead of "lurk" include skulk, hide, sneak, prowl, slink, and loiter. Each of these captures the idea of staying out of sight or moving in a secretive way.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "lurk" can appear in different contexts: "A cat 'lurked' behind the bushes, waiting to pounce." "Fear 'lurks' in the shadows of the abandoned house." "He tends to 'lurk' online without joining the conversation."