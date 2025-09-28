Word of the Day: Glimpse
What's the story
"Glimpse" means a quick look at something, often brief and incomplete. It's used when you see something for only a short moment, not long enough to notice every detail. A "glimpse" gives just a hint or small part of the whole picture.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "glimpse" comes from Middle English word glimsian, meaning "to glance" or "to see faintly." It entered English in the 14th century and was first used for faint or quick views. Today, it's commonly used for short, passing looks or partial views of something.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'glimpse'
Words often used instead of "glimpse" include glance, peek, look, sight, view, flash, and glimpse into. These all describe a short or incomplete view of something.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "glimpse" can appear in different contexts: "She caught a 'glimpse' of the actor as he left the stage." "From the window, we had a 'glimpse' of the mountains." "He only 'glimpsed' the solution before the idea vanished."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "glimpse" is useful when you want to describe something seen for just a moment. It gives your writing a sense of quickness and immediacy, as if the reader only caught part of the picture. It's perfect for moments that feel brief but memorable.