Word of the Day: Glimpse

"Glimpse" means a quick look at something, often brief and incomplete. It's used when you see something for only a short moment, not long enough to notice every detail. A "glimpse" gives just a hint or small part of the whole picture.

Origin Origin of the word The word "glimpse" comes from Middle English word glimsian, meaning "to glance" or "to see faintly." It entered English in the 14th century and was first used for faint or quick views. Today, it's commonly used for short, passing looks or partial views of something.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'glimpse' Words often used instead of "glimpse" include glance, peek, look, sight, view, flash, and glimpse into. These all describe a short or incomplete view of something.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "glimpse" can appear in different contexts: "She caught a 'glimpse' of the actor as he left the stage." "From the window, we had a 'glimpse' of the mountains." "He only 'glimpsed' the solution before the idea vanished."