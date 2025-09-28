LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Suffice
Summarize
Word of the Day: Suffice
Use this word

Word of the Day: Suffice

By Simran Jeet
Sep 28, 2025
06:33 pm
What's the story

"Suffice" (verb) means to be enough or adequate for a need or purpose. It's used when something meets the requirement without needing more. To "suffice" is to say that what is available or given is sufficient for the situation.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "suffice" traces back to the Latin sufficere, which means "to be enough." It made its way into English during the 14th century, carrying the idea of meeting a need or being adequate. In modern usage, it continues to express the sense of something being just right or sufficient.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'suffice'

Words often used instead of "suffice" include serve, do, meet the need, be adequate, satisfy, fulfill, and be enough. These words highlight situations where nothing more is required.

Usage

Sentence usage

Here's how "suffice" can appear in different contexts: "A quick phone call will 'suffice' to confirm your attendance." "One example should 'suffice' to explain the idea." "Their small savings did not 'suffice' for the expensive repairs."

Writing

Why use the word

Using "suffice" shows that something is enough without adding excess. It's a clear way to express adequacy in writing or speech. Whether in essays, discussions, or casual talk, "suffice" makes explanations precise and concise.