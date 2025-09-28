Word of the Day: Suffice

"Suffice" (verb) means to be enough or adequate for a need or purpose. It's used when something meets the requirement without needing more. To "suffice" is to say that what is available or given is sufficient for the situation.

Origin Origin of the word The word "suffice" traces back to the Latin sufficere, which means "to be enough." It made its way into English during the 14th century, carrying the idea of meeting a need or being adequate. In modern usage, it continues to express the sense of something being just right or sufficient.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'suffice' Words often used instead of "suffice" include serve, do, meet the need, be adequate, satisfy, fulfill, and be enough. These words highlight situations where nothing more is required.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "suffice" can appear in different contexts: "A quick phone call will 'suffice' to confirm your attendance." "One example should 'suffice' to explain the idea." "Their small savings did not 'suffice' for the expensive repairs."