Word of the Day: Frigid

"Frigid" (adjective) describes something extremely cold in temperature or lacking warmth in emotion. It can refer to icy weather, a chilly atmosphere, or even a person's unfriendly attitude. A "frigid" situation feels distant, cold, or without comfort.

Origin Origin of the word The word "frigid" comes from the Latin frigidus, meaning "cold." It entered English in the late 15th century to describe low temperatures. Over time, its meaning expanded to also describe people or situations that feel unwelcoming or emotionally cold.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'frigid' Words often used instead of "frigid" include icy, cold, frosty, frozen, chilly, bitter, and wintry. These words capture either physical coldness or emotional unfriendliness.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "frigid" can be used in different contexts: "The explorers braved the 'frigid' winds of the Arctic." "She gave him a 'frigid' reply, showing no warmth or kindness." "They canceled the picnic because of the 'frigid' weather."