Word of the Day: Frigid
What's the story
"Frigid" (adjective) describes something extremely cold in temperature or lacking warmth in emotion. It can refer to icy weather, a chilly atmosphere, or even a person's unfriendly attitude. A "frigid" situation feels distant, cold, or without comfort.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "frigid" comes from the Latin frigidus, meaning "cold." It entered English in the late 15th century to describe low temperatures. Over time, its meaning expanded to also describe people or situations that feel unwelcoming or emotionally cold.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'frigid'
Words often used instead of "frigid" include icy, cold, frosty, frozen, chilly, bitter, and wintry. These words capture either physical coldness or emotional unfriendliness.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "frigid" can be used in different contexts: "The explorers braved the 'frigid' winds of the Arctic." "She gave him a 'frigid' reply, showing no warmth or kindness." "They canceled the picnic because of the 'frigid' weather."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "frigid" helps create strong imagery, whether describing weather, emotions, or environments. It's a vivid word that conveys more than just coldness, it suggests harshness or lack of warmth. In storytelling or descriptions, "frigid" brings intensity and clarity.