LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Frigid
Summarize
Word of the Day: Frigid
Use this word

Word of the Day: Frigid

By Simran Jeet
Sep 28, 2025
06:23 pm
What's the story

"Frigid" (adjective) describes something extremely cold in temperature or lacking warmth in emotion. It can refer to icy weather, a chilly atmosphere, or even a person's unfriendly attitude. A "frigid" situation feels distant, cold, or without comfort.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "frigid" comes from the Latin frigidus, meaning "cold." It entered English in the late 15th century to describe low temperatures. Over time, its meaning expanded to also describe people or situations that feel unwelcoming or emotionally cold.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'frigid'

Words often used instead of "frigid" include icy, cold, frosty, frozen, chilly, bitter, and wintry. These words capture either physical coldness or emotional unfriendliness.

Usage

Sentence usage

Here's how "frigid" can be used in different contexts: "The explorers braved the 'frigid' winds of the Arctic." "She gave him a 'frigid' reply, showing no warmth or kindness." "They canceled the picnic because of the 'frigid' weather."

Writing

Why use the word

Using "frigid" helps create strong imagery, whether describing weather, emotions, or environments. It's a vivid word that conveys more than just coldness, it suggests harshness or lack of warmth. In storytelling or descriptions, "frigid" brings intensity and clarity.