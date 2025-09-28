Word of the Day: Dire
"Dire" (adjective) describes something extremely serious, urgent, or terrible. It's used when a situation brings fear, danger, or great need for immediate action. A "dire" circumstance often signals trouble that requires quick attention or response.
Origin of the word
The word "dire" comes from the Latin dirus, meaning "fearful" or "terrible." It entered English in the 16th century to describe events that caused dread or disaster. Today, it's used to talk about severe warnings, desperate needs, or grave situations.
Synonyms for 'dire'
Words often used instead of "dire" include dreadful, urgent, grave, serious, terrible, desperate, and alarming. Each of these highlights a strong sense of danger, severity, or urgency.
Sentence usage
Here's how "dire" can appear in different contexts: "The villagers were in 'dire' need of food and water." "Ignoring the warning could have 'dire' consequences." "The company is facing a 'dire' financial crisis."
Why use the word
Using "dire" adds seriousness and intensity to your descriptions. It's powerful for highlighting urgent problems, dangerous conditions, or desperate needs. Whether in stories, speeches, or reports, "dire" emphasizes the gravity of a situation.