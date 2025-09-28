Word of the Day: Dire

"Dire" (adjective) describes something extremely serious, urgent, or terrible. It's used when a situation brings fear, danger, or great need for immediate action. A "dire" circumstance often signals trouble that requires quick attention or response.

Origin Origin of the word The word "dire" comes from the Latin dirus, meaning "fearful" or "terrible." It entered English in the 16th century to describe events that caused dread or disaster. Today, it's used to talk about severe warnings, desperate needs, or grave situations.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'dire' Words often used instead of "dire" include dreadful, urgent, grave, serious, terrible, desperate, and alarming. Each of these highlights a strong sense of danger, severity, or urgency.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "dire" can appear in different contexts: "The villagers were in 'dire' need of food and water." "Ignoring the warning could have 'dire' consequences." "The company is facing a 'dire' financial crisis."