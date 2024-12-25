Summarize Simplifying... In short "Megalomania", a term with Greek roots, describes an intense obsession with power and control, often linked with excessive self-importance.

Synonyms include arrogance and narcissism, but "megalomania" usually indicates a more severe condition.

This concept is not just used to describe individuals, but also frequently appears in art and literature, particularly in the portrayal of power-hungry villains. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this word

Word of the Day: Megalomania

By Simran Jeet 09:58 am Dec 25, 202409:58 am

What's the story The word "megalomania" is a noun that refers to a psychological condition or behavior characterized by delusions of grandeur, power, or an exaggerated sense of self-importance. It often describes individuals who exhibit an obsessive desire for dominance or control. The term can also be used figuratively to describe overly ambitious or ego-driven actions.

Origin

The origin and meaning of 'megalomania'

The word "megalomania" comes from Greek, combining megalo- meaning "large" or "great" and mania meaning "madness" or "obsession." It is a blend of the French word mégalomanie and the German word megalomanie. The term was first used in the 1880s and was later adopted into English to describe behaviors characterized by excessive self-importance, power-hunger, or control.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'megalomania'

Synonyms for "megalomania" include delusions of grandeur, arrogance, narcissism, egotism, and hubris. While these terms are similar, they differ slightly in meaning. "Megalomania" often refers to a more extreme or clinical condition, focusing on an intense obsession with power and control, whereas the others can describe less severe forms of excessive pride or self-importance.

Usage

Sentence usage

Here are examples of how "megalomania" can be used in sentences: "The dictator's 'megalomania' drove him to make decisions that caused immense suffering and chaos." "Her 'megalomania' showed when she demanded credit for the entire team's hard work." "The politician's 'megalomania' was evident in his constant attempts to rewrite history to glorify his achievements."

Literature

Interesting fact

Did you know "megalomania" isn't just a word for describing individuals? It's also a concept explored in art, literature, and pop culture. Many famous villains, like fictional dictators or mad scientists, are portrayed with traits of "megalomania." This makes the word perfect for analyzing characters who are driven by an insatiable hunger for power or control.