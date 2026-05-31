Word of the Day: Mercurial
What's the story
"Mercurial" (adjective) is used to describe someone whose mood, behavior, or thoughts change quickly and unpredictably. A mercurial person may be cheerful one moment and serious or restless the next. The word often suggests a lively, energetic personality that is difficult to predict.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Mercurial" comes from Mercury, the Roman god known for his speed, energy, and changeable nature. Over time, the word came to describe people whose moods, ideas, or actions shift quickly and unexpectedly.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'mercurial'
Some similar words include unpredictable, changeable, temperamental, volatile, and capricious. These words are often used when describing people or situations that change rapidly or unexpectedly.
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "His mercurial personality kept everyone guessing." "She was known for her mercurial moods." "The team's mercurial performance made the outcome hard to predict."
Writing
Why use the word
You can use "mercurial" when describing characters who are difficult to predict because their thoughts or feelings shift so often. The word makes personalities feel more dynamic and interesting.