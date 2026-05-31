Word of the Day: Mercurial

"Mercurial" (adjective) is used to describe someone whose mood, behavior, or thoughts change quickly and unpredictably. A mercurial person may be cheerful one moment and serious or restless the next. The word often suggests a lively, energetic personality that is difficult to predict.

Origin Origin of the word "Mercurial" comes from Mercury, the Roman god known for his speed, energy, and changeable nature. Over time, the word came to describe people whose moods, ideas, or actions shift quickly and unexpectedly.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'mercurial' Some similar words include unpredictable, changeable, temperamental, volatile, and capricious. These words are often used when describing people or situations that change rapidly or unexpectedly.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "His mercurial personality kept everyone guessing." "She was known for her mercurial moods." "The team's mercurial performance made the outcome hard to predict."

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