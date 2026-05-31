LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Mercurial
Word of the Day: Mercurial
Use this word

Word of the Day: Mercurial

By Simran Jeet
May 31, 2026
12:31 pm
What's the story

"Mercurial" (adjective) is used to describe someone whose mood, behavior, or thoughts change quickly and unpredictably. A mercurial person may be cheerful one moment and serious or restless the next. The word often suggests a lively, energetic personality that is difficult to predict.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Mercurial" comes from Mercury, the Roman god known for his speed, energy, and changeable nature. Over time, the word came to describe people whose moods, ideas, or actions shift quickly and unexpectedly.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'mercurial'

Some similar words include unpredictable, changeable, temperamental, volatile, and capricious. These words are often used when describing people or situations that change rapidly or unexpectedly.

Advertisement

Usage

Sentence usage

Take a look at these sentence examples: "His mercurial personality kept everyone guessing." "She was known for her mercurial moods." "The team's mercurial performance made the outcome hard to predict."

Advertisement

Writing

Why use the word

You can use "mercurial" when describing characters who are difficult to predict because their thoughts or feelings shift so often. The word makes personalities feel more dynamic and interesting.

Advertisement